Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.02 ($0.03). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.99 ($0.03), with a volume of 6,029,073 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £27.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

