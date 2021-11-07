Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.16 Million Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of PS Business Parks worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $179.11 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $181.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

