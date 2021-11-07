Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,119 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of PS Business Parks worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

PSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $179.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.50. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $181.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

