35,268 Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NWE opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

