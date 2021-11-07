Royal Bank of Canada Has $22.76 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,702,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 79,688 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $47.48 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49.

