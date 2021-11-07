Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,978 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,978 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $253,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

