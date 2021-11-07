Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 45.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,216 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $102.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.27. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.