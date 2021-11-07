Jarvis Network Price Hits $0.0677 on Top Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $520,107.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00052032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00256173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

