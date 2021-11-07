SuperFarm Achieves Market Cap of $634.25 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00002860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 65.3% against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $634.25 million and approximately $93.79 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014108 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

