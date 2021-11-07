$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,721 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.10.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

