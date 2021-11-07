Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 13,823 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 300.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Dillard’s worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $303.00 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $303.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.