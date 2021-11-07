EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

NYSE:EOG opened at $95.12 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

