Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,686 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154,689 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,927,000 after purchasing an additional 441,810 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,651,000 after purchasing an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.01. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

