nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 55.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NVT. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

