Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,390 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.5% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 873,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,275 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AYX opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

