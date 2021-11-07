California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of SYNNEX worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.64. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,858 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

