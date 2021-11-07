AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.31.

AT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.84 million and a P/E ratio of 29.89. AcuityAds has a one year low of C$5.26 and a one year high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

