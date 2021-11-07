California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 918,068 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Linde by 49.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after buying an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $331.99 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $332.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.71.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

