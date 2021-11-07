California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,777 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Omnicell worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,260. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

OMCL opened at $177.32 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.60 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

