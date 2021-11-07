Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $7,146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after acquiring an additional 221,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $52,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $29.16 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -138.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

