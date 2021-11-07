California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 10.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Pure Storage stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.