United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives $10.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

