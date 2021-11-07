Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KLPEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

KLPEF opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

