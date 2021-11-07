e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Citigroup

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.22.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,275,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

