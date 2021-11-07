Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of NWN opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.