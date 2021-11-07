Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.09%.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.48. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.