Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CRNX opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $28.45.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
