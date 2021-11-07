Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRNX opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $28.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $228,327.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,710 shares of company stock worth $1,366,996. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

