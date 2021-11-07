California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 515 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 126.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,274 shares of company stock valued at $422,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

