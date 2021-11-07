Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,017 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Nielsen worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLSN opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

