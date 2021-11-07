Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 742,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,836,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.60% of Celldex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 106.9% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 93,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,072 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $268,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

CLDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 2.74.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.