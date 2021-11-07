First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,023 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Worth acquired 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $21.13 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.66 million, a PE ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.51.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSPN. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.