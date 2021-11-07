Robert W. Baird Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $77.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.