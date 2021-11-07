SVB Leerink Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $110.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATRC. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.11.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,633 shares of company stock worth $2,569,367. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.