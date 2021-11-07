Zacks: Analysts Expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.30). Beyond Air posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $259.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.47. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

