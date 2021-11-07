BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,955 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.