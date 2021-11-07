Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,651.33.

BKNG stock opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,406.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,307.10. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,701.09 and a 52 week high of $2,631.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 41.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

