Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCOI. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $75.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,720 shares of company stock worth $1,336,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.