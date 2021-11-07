Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.60.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $138.41 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,443,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.