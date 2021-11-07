Argus Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.66. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

