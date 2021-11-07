Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.34

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.34 and traded as high as C$42.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$42.25, with a volume of 138,711 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LB. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.34.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$249.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

