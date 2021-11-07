Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.43

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.43 and traded as high as C$58.20. Dollarama shares last traded at C$57.51, with a volume of 250,246 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$339,000.00. Also, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

