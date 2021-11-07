Hydra Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.10 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. Hydra has a market cap of $58.10 million and $1.06 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $15.06 or 0.00024327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00085434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.71 or 0.07373000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.00 or 1.00373757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022210 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,319,825 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

