Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.88

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.88 and traded as high as C$44.01. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.99, with a volume of 58,797 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCH shares. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.88. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.32, for a total transaction of C$134,302.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,187,403.52.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

