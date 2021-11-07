Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $318.19

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.19 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 331.30 ($4.33). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 329.90 ($4.31), with a volume of 674,431 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 378.50 ($4.95).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 349.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 318.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -0.98.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

