First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.08 Million Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 938.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Covanta worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Covanta by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,681,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Covanta by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 545,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Covanta by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 520,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

NYSE:CVA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.