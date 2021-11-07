First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 568,550 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 938.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Covanta worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Covanta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Covanta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 1.33. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.00 million. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

