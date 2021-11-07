News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,232 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in News were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of News by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of News by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 63,182 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of News by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

News stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.