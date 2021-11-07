Amundi Invests $2.95 Million in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Amundi acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000. Amundi owned 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,590,000 after buying an additional 18,681,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,967,000 after buying an additional 11,383,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,408 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNL opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

