First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $372.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 122.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.81 and a 200-day moving average of $320.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $373.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 116.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTN. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.