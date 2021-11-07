Amundi Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Amundi bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $233.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.15 and a 1-year high of $234.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,494 shares of company stock worth $22,488,860. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

